Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,915,000 after buying an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

