FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.22.

Shares of FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $131,597,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

