FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.