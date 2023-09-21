Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

PSX opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

