Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,370 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
T opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
