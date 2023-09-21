Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $563.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

