Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at $113,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE EBF opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

