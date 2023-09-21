Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 1,612,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,464,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

