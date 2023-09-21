DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $89,142,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $70,236,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

