Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) Financial Review

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linde and Dune Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Linde alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.36 billion 5.54 $4.15 billion $11.46 33.06 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Linde has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Linde and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 1 13 0 2.93 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linde presently has a consensus price target of $404.41, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 17.20% 16.17% 8.41% Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Linde beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Dune Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.