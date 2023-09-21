Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRREF stock opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.03. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

