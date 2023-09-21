Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRREF stock opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.03. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.