CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVS opened at $71.41 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

