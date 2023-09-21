CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CVD Equipment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.