Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Computer Task Group worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

