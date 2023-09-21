Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

