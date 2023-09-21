Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

