Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after acquiring an additional 394,336 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after acquiring an additional 344,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

