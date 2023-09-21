Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

