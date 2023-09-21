Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,968 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

