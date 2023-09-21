Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 72,978 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,978 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

