Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 63,973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

