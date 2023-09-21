Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
CMCT opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.95.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
