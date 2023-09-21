Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Copart by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

