Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

