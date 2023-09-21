Citigroup Trims Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price to $20.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $4,840,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.