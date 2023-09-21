Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 80.5% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

