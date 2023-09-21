Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $190.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.61.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

