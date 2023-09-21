CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

CASI stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.