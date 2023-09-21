Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $8,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

