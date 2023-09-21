Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $26.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 104,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 138,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.