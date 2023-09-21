Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

