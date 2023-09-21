BTIG Research Trims Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Target Price to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

GNL opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

