Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $192.00

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.38 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

