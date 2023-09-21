BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BERI opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -919.23 and a beta of 1.06. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.82.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile
