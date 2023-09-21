Barclays Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $16.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.79 on Monday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $721.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

