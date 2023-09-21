Bank of America Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $216.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $207.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,400,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

