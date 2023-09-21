AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,062,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 63.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

