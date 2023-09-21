Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,832,803 shares in the company, valued at $897,831,379.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,832,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,831,379.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,352,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,099,024.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,529,847 shares of company stock worth $51,571,710 in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.