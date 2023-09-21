argenx’s (ARGX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $595.00 price objective on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.73.

ARGX opened at $514.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.30. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

