Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.