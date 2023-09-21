Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

