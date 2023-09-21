Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

