Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $316.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.21.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.