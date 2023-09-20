Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.79.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $74.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

