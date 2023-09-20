Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.60 and its 200 day moving average is $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

