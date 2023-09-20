Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

