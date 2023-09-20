Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

