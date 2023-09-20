WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 123 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 44.7% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

