WAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.17 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,050,566,449 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,466,015 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,050,430,819.377593 with 3,357,330,384.5065393 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04053758 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,013,848.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

