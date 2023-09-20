Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.35. 28,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

